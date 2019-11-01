Milwaukee Bucks (2-2, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (2-2, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

Milwaukee takes on Orlando for an Eastern Conference matchup.

Orlando finished 42-40 overall and 30-22 in Eastern Conference action during the 2018-19 season. The Magic gave up 106.6 points per game while committing 18.6 fouls last season.

Milwaukee went 60-22 overall and 40-12 in Eastern Conference play during the 2018-19 season. The Bucks allowed opponents to score 109.3 points per game and shoot 43.3% from the field last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Magic Injuries: None listed.

Bucks Injuries: Kyle Korver: out (rest).