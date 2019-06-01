MONTREAL — Nani, Tesho Akindele and Will Johnson scored in the first half in Orlando City's 3-0 victory over the Montreal Impact on Saturday night.
Orlando City (5-7-3) had won only once in its previous six games.
Evan Bush was beaten three times on five shots for the Impact (7-7-3).
After an uneventful opening, Orlando scored the three goals in a 15-minute span.
Zakaria Diallo's hand ball in the box off an Orlando corner led to a penalty kick that Portuguese midfielder Nani slotted home in the 27th minute. Nani leads Orlando with eight goals this season.
Akindele connected in the 36th minute off Chris Mueller's low cross.
Johnson scored on a header just before halftime.
