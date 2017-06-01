



Andrew Howard’s version of a hat trick includes peanuts, pretzels and peanut butter packed into a brownie topped with chocolate ganache and sea salt.

“There’s more than just three flavors, but I threw the name together because it’s a big celebration,” Howard said.

The "hat trick" is the latest creation from Original Hockey Mom Brownies, which headquarters out of any parking spot that will fit its food truck. Wednesday’s home was downtown Minneapolis on the corner of S. 6th St. and 2nd Ave. S. among the multitude of food trucks selling tasty treats to the busy lunch crowd.

While the food options are plentiful and the truck designs often as interesting as the menus, the ice rink on wheels will likely catch your eye. Especially when you read its slogan: “Don’t be a cake eater, eat a brownie!”

The playful dig at Edina and sports-themed truck caught mine about a month ago and I had to find out what this hockey mom was serving.

“It actually began on the back of a coach bus on the way down to regions when I was 14,” said Howard, who played hockey for Andover. “My mom wanted to do something special for us, so she said, ‘Why don’t we get the players a treat?’ So she made little star-shaped brownies and it was like no matter what happens, you’ll always be our all-star. So it had our number on it and was exclusive to us.”

Patti Howard’s brownies quickly became a hit among friends and co-workers as she shared them at team dinners, with other hockey parents and even at business meetings. Eleven years after that trip to regions, Andrew convinced his mom to start selling her brownies and instead of a bakery, she wanted a food truck.

Now Original Hockey Mom Brownies sells over 20 flavors including s’mores and cookies and cream, tours the Twin Cities in its food truck, caters events and owns a five-star rating on Facebook.

Andrew's dad Tony and his sister Victoria also play a role in the family business. Tony is credited with coining the company slogan one night at the dinner table.

“[Customers] usually see the cake-eater part and freak out," said Andrew, the 26-year-old entrepreneur. “People send pictures to their friends in Edina and then they say, ‘No way, a brownie truck. What an awesome idea.' Then they see the name Original Hockey Mom and they think Minnesota. She is home to Minnesotans. We're considered the land of 10,000 lakes, but to the true hockey family we're the land of 10,000 rinks.”

Original Hockey Mom Brownies graciously provided the Star Tribune sports staff nine of its flavors — classic chocolate, vanilla, butter cream, caramel, espresso, s’mores, toffee crunch, peanut butter, salted caramel and chocolate mint — and the reviews were positive.

Chris Miller, the Twins and Wild team leader, enjoyed their rich flavor. Paul Klauda, MLS and preps team leader, said the brownies are like “hockey pucks.” Rana Cash, Vikings and Lynx team leader, said these are “not your average brownies.” Tom Horgen, digital features editor, labeled it a “Top-tier brownie. Soft and moist.”

I agree. If you’re looking for a good dessert to top off your lunch, then keep your eye out for Original Hockey Mom Brownies. The truck will be back at S. 6th St. and 2nd Ave. S. on Friday. Just look for the puck.

“We have your kid sweets to designer with fruit and chocolate,” Andrew said. “We have the sweet and salty flavors, as well.”