Bestselling author Gretchen Rubin has found that keeping an orderly and well-organized home helps us feel more in control of our lives. Her books include “The Happiness Project” and “Happier at Home” as well as her latest, “Outer Order Inner Calm.” Rubin, based in New York, recently took part in a Washington Post online chat. Here is an edited excerpt:

Q: I have trouble doing all that I’m supposed to do around the house. What are some daily habits to help keep things orderly and organized?

A: Try these habits: Follow the “one-minute rule” — push yourself to do any chore that takes less than one minute. Throw away the junk mail, put the peanut-butter jar back in the cabinet, close the cabinet door, put your dirty socks in the hamper, hang up your wet towel.

Get rid of things if they break. When I went through our apartment, I was astonished by how many things I had kept even though they didn’t work.

Be cautious about letting yourself “store” something. Storing something means you don’t intend to use it much. Other than holiday decor and seasonal clothes, you should strive to store as little as possible.

Do a weekly “power hour.” Keep a list of all the small tasks you’ve been postponing and, for one hour once a week, tackle them. Take the shoes to the shoe-repair place, and run to the hardware store to get that strange light bulb.

Q: My husband and I recently purchased our first house. We’re moving into it this weekend and are overwhelmed by the amount of stuff we own. My parents and aunt died recently, so we have inherited furniture, clothes, memorabilia, boxes of paperwork, artwork, etc. Our apartment is bursting with the belongings from three separate lives on top of our own belongings. It’s almost to the point where decorating isn’t even a possibility, because packing boxes seem to be our most prominent feature. How do we begin to sort through all this stuff and decide what we want in our new home?

A: If you can hire a professional organizer, that might be money well spent — just to help you go through it in a systematic fashion. It’s helpful to remember that you can show respect for someone’s possessions even when you’re deciding to relinquish them. Remember, too, that mementos more effectively do their work of holding memories when they’re carefully curated and small in size and number. When my grandfather died, I could’ve taken his roll-top desk, his favorite chair, his grandfather clock (he collected clocks) or the pocket watch he used as an engineer on the Union Pacific railroad. I didn’t need all those items, just one to remember him by. In fact, I didn’t even really need that, because I have my memories. But I do like having something of his. I chose the pocket watch. It does the work of a memento and is so much easier to manage.

Q: I am in my mid-50s and I want to retire in three or four years. How would you suggest I begin decluttering and downsizing so that when I’m ready to retire, I don’t feel overwhelmed?

A: There’s no one-size-fits-all solution. Some people like big and bold action: “I’m going to spend the entire weekend tackling the garage!” Other people like to do a little bit at a time, such as half a shelf a day. Some people like to work alone; some like a companion. Some people want to throw money at the problem and hire a professional organizer; others can’t afford it or don’t want to do it. The first step is to think about what approach feels right to you. It’s a great idea to start thinking about this now. By giving yourself time, you have a lot of different approaches that can work. If you consistently do just a little bit each day for three years, you’d get a massive amount accomplished! It’s helpful to identify the people and organizations to which you can give and to get in the habit of making donations regularly.

One caution: Don’t begin by saying, “I’m going to get organized.” Get rid of everything you don’t actually need, use or love, and you may not need to get organized, because there won’t be much stuff left.

Q: We have a toddler and another child on the way. One of my toddler’s favorite activities is to dump all of his blocks out on the floor. How do we keep some semblance of order during this chaotic stage?

A: You’re in the season of stuff, which can be difficult for an orderly person. Try to keep the amount of toys reasonable. The more blocks, stuffed animals and Legos there are, the harder they are to manage, and the bigger the mess. It’s helpful to be organized — but not too organized. We can spend hours sorting and have everything messed up the next day. Can you limit the areas that have toys, or keep adults-only zones? Sometimes if you can retreat to an orderly space, it’s easier to cope with disorder elsewhere.

Q: Is it possible to become too decluttered?

A: As long as you pay attention to your surroundings, you can arrive at the right level of decluttering for you. Some people are abundance lovers, and some people are simplicity lovers. An abundance lover wouldn’t want to get as decluttered as a simplicity lover would. Some people want a capsule wardrobe; some people like having lots of choices. It’s really a question of what feels cluttered to you. It’s helpful not to try to jam ourselves into someone else’s conception of what our surroundings “should” look like, and focus on what we need, use or love ourselves.