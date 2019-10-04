MEXICO CITY — Organizers of this weekend's Batuta Prizes in Mexico say opera star Plácido Domingo will not attend, following multiple allegations from women who say the legendary Spanish tenor sexually harassed them over decades.

Domingo was to be honored with other "great masters" of classical music at a concert-gala Saturday in the capital.

But organizers said Thursday in a statement they would "deeply regret (his) absence." They did not give further details but expressed hope for his "situation to be cleared up for the benefit of all parties involved."

Domingo resigned Wednesday as general director of the Los Angeles Opera, saying his ability to continue was "compromised."

The allegations of misconduct by Domingo at Los Angeles and other opera companies around the U.S. were first reported in August by The Associated Press.