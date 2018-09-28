Ask a forester

The Maplewood city forester will spread the word about the pesky emerald ash borer at an informative session. Visit stations and learn to identify ash trees and the signs and symptoms of ash borer infestation, as well as what to do. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 2. 2659 E. 7th St., Maplewood. maplewoodmn.gov.

Hygge home

Aimee Lagos and Christiana Coop, authors of the new book "Hygge & West Home" will talk about designing for a cozy life from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 3 at Fig + Farro, 3001 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. Free.

Organic lawn care

Bob Dahm, also known as "Organic Bob," will discuss organic lawn care and landscape management at a Shoreview Community Garden Club meeting. The public is invited to listen and ask questions about pesticide-free gardening and more. 7 p.m. Oct. 3. $3. Shoreview Community Center, 4580 N. Victoria St., Shoreview. 651-484-4341.

Plants in a kokedama moss ball

Luxe living

Midwest Home Magazine's Luxury Loft + Condo Tour will feature the newest lofts, condos, apartments and active adult units, featuring luxury amenities and craftsmanship. The self-guided tour, featuring nine stops from the Loden in Edina to Talo Apartments in Golden Valley, is from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 6-7. Tickets: $15 in advance online; $20 at the door; $5 for a single property. VIP tickets are $35 online and include brunch from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 6 at 4 Bells restaurant. For details, go to luxurylofttour.com.

St. Paul brewing history

"Beyond the Pint: The Architecture & Landscape of Brewing on West 7th" is a bus tour presented by the Preservation Alliance of Minnesota. Led by Augsburg University professor of art and architecture Kristin Anderson, the tour will focus on the history of the neighborhood's brewing roots and important people and places. The tour begins and ends at Summit Brewing with stops at Waldmann Brewery & Wurstery, Schmidt Brewery and more. 11:15 a.m. Oct. 6. $55 includes three beers and a light lunch at Waldmann, registration at mnpreservation.org. Summit Brewing Co., 910 Montreal Circle, St. Paul.

Japanese garden craft

Enhance your "Origami in the Garden" experience at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, and drop in on the mini-Kokedama workshop after checking out the exhibit on the grounds. Kokedama is a moss ball that can hold different types of houseplants. Arboretum staffers will instruct and guide visitors in creating their own to take home. Half-hour sessions from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 13. $15, does not include $15 arboretum admission. Preregistration available at arboretum.umn.edu. 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska.

LYNN UNDERWOOD and Melissa Walker