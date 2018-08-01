PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State's trophy for winning this year's College World Series is now on display at the Oregon Historical Society in downtown Portland.
The Beavers defeated Arkansas in June to claim their third national championship in baseball.
The trophy can be seen Wednesday through Sunday in the pavilion of the Oregon Historical Society on Southwest Park Avenue. Admission to view the trophy is free.
