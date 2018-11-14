CORVALLIS, Ore. — Steals led directly to fast breaks and easy buckets for Oregon State, which scored 36 points off 21 turnovers.

"I think our team, we get a lot of energy from defensive stops," point guard Destiny Slocum said. "That's what starts our offense is great defense."

Slocum had 15 points and 11 assists as No. 8 Oregon State routed Arkansas-Pine Bluff 89-33 on Wednesday.

Mikayla Pivec added 12 points, 14 rebounds and four steals, and Kat Tudor had 18 points, including four 3-pointers, and eight rebounds for the Beavers (2-0).

"We played really hard today. I like the start. I like the way we moved the basketball today," Oregon State coach Scott Rueck said.

Sha'Kendra Tilley scored seven points and Noe'll Taylor added six points and six rebounds for the Golden Lions (0-2).

"They took us out of our offense, and when we did run our offense right, we just missed shots," Arkansas-Pine Bluff coach Nate Kilbert said.

Oregon State had a 22-point run that spanned nearly eight minutes, and it forced eight turnovers in taking a 26-4 lead after the first quarter. The Beavers led 48-10 at the half and 70-26 after three quarters.

Oregon State shot 50 percent to 20 percent for Arkansas-Pine Bluff, and the Beavers out-rebounded the Golden Lions 46-27.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas-Pine Bluff: The Golden Lions were picked to finish ninth in the Southwestern Athletic Conference preseason poll, and Shawntayla Harris was selected to the preseason All-SWAC second team. She had five points and five rebounds before fouling out. ... Arkansas-Pine Bluff was undersized, with the team's tallest starters at 6 foot. Oregon State had three starters taller, including 6-foot-8 center Joanna Grymek.

Oregon State: Wednesday was Oregon State's Beavers Beyond the Classroom game, and more than 40 elementary and middle schools attended the field trip event, turning up the volume in Gill Coliseum. The attendance was listed at 8,828. ... Forward Janessa Thropay didn't score but had eight steals, two shy of the team record.

ROUGH AND RUGGED: Kilbert said he wished officials would have cut down on Oregon State's roughness. "In our league, there would have been a whistle blown every time down on that physical play. We never adjusted to it," he said. "They're big, they're strong, so they want it to be a physical game. We want it to be a freedom of movement game."

NO SCORING, NO PROBLEM: Thropay missed both of her shots and was the only Beavers player who didn't score. "You don't have to score a point to have a major impact on a game" Rueck said. "I thought she set the tone for us in many ways once she got on the floor, and just took everything up a notch, and knocked the ball free and got us in transition."

UP NEXT

Arkansas-Pine Bluff plays at Minnesota on Tuesday.

Oregon State hosts St. Mary's on Saturday.