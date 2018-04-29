PORTLAND, Ore. — A Horizon Air plane bound for New Mexico made an emergency landing back in Oregon after the smell of smoke was discovered.
Alaska Airlines, which oversees Horizon, said Flight 2794 was headed for Albuquerque, New Mexico, when it departed Portland, Oregon at 9:25 a.m. Saturday.
The plane returned shortly after at 10 a.m.
No smoke was seen but officials said the captain piloting the plane made the landing out of an abundance of caution.
The airline also said workers inspected the plane as a precaution and booked new flights for its passengers.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
State + Local Former George W. Bush ethics lawyer ditches GOP, to seek U.S. Senate in Minn. as Democrat
More from Star Tribune
State + Local Former George W. Bush ethics lawyer ditches GOP, to seek U.S. Senate in Minn. as Democrat
More from Star Tribune
State + Local Former George W. Bush ethics lawyer ditches GOP, to seek U.S. Senate in Minn. as Democrat
More from Star Tribune
State + Local Former George W. Bush ethics lawyer ditches GOP, to seek U.S. Senate in Minn. as Democrat
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Sprint and T-Mobile agree to combine in $26.5 billion deal
T-Mobile and Sprint reached a $26.5 billion merger agreement Sunday that would reduce the U.S. wireless industry to three major players — that is, if the Trump administration's antitrust regulators let the deal go through.
National
Trump gives thumbs-down to comic who roasted his spokeswoman
The reviews are in: President Donald Trump gave a thumbs-down Sunday to the comedian who roasted his chief spokeswoman at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner, offending present and past members of his administration, including one who walked out in protest.
Variety
Minneapolis dad took his daughter to work and now she works there, too
Attorney Katie Pivec of Mounds View has vivid memories of Take Our Daughters to Work Day, held annually on the fourth Thursday of April. One…
Celebrities
Prosecutors: Bill Cosby sexual-assault conviction will stand
The prosecutors who put Bill Cosby away say they're confident the conviction at his suburban Philadelphia sexual-assault retrial will stand.
Variety
Correction: Obit-Larry Harvey story
In a story April 28 about the death of Larry Harvey, the founder of the celebration known as "Burning Man," The Associated Press reported erroneously that he arrived in San Francisco in 1965 at age 17. His brother, Stewart Harvey, says Larry Harvey went to San Francisco during the summers of 1967 and 1968, but did not move there until 1974. The story also erroneously reported the year of the Summer of Love; it was 1967, not 1965.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.