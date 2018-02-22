ROCKVILLE, Minn. — A judge has reversed a court order that required the owners of a lake house in central Minnesota to tear it down because of its size.

The order last year to remove the home on Grand Lake in Rockville for zoning violations was reversed by Judge Shan Wang Tuesday. The St. Cloud Times says the judge found that a new ordinance enacted by the city of Rockville applies retroactively and allows the expansion of the home.

Kathleen and Matt Mimbach began renovating the home in November 2015. Building permits filed with the city called it "a remodel with a new addition." But neighbors Thomas and Holly Ruether contended the Mimbachs built a new, larger home which encroached on their property.

A Stearns County judge ruled last September that the new home should be torn down. The Mimbachs appealed.