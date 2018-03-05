BOSTON — The Boston Symphony Orchestra says prominent conductor Charles Dutoit sexually harassed at least four women who worked for the orchestra in the 1980s and 1990s.

The orchestra announced Friday an independent investigation had determined allegations from former intern Fiona Allan against the Swiss conductor are "credible." The investigation also deemed allegations from three other unidentified women were also credible.

A representative for Dutoit didn't immediately respond.

The Boston orchestra is among a host of orchestras to cut ties with Dutoit after The Associated Press reported allegations by Allan and numerous other women.

Allan alleged Dutoit pushed her against a wall and put his hand on her breast while in his dressing room at Tanglewood, the orchestra's summer home, in 1997. Dutoit was a longtime guest conductor for the Boston orchestra.