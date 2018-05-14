WARSAW, Poland — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban says his country's strong opposition to allowing migrants into Europe doesn't mean that Hungarians have hearts of stone.

On a visit to Warsaw on Monday, Orban and his Polish counterpart, Mateusz Morawiecki, defended their refusal to accept refugees, a stance that has put them in conflict with the European Union.

Both leaders said their nations are aiding people in Africa and the Middle East in their native lands, insisting this was a better way to address the migration crisis.

At a news conference, Orban said, "We also have hearts, we do not have stones instead of hearts. We are a Christian people; we know what commitments are, what it means to help. But we cannot help anyone if we destroy our country in the meantime."