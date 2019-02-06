If you can't escape to a place with warmer weather this winter, at least you can bring some sunny brightness and tropical flavor to your plate with this lovely salad. It revolves around the exciting variety of oranges available in citrus season, each with its own flavor profile.

Citrus Salad With Avocado

Serves 4.

Note: From Ellie Krieger.

• 2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

• 1 1/2 tsp. finely chopped shallot

• 1 tsp. honey (may substitute agave nectar)

• 1/4 tsp. salt

• 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 3 medium oranges, preferably a mix of varieties such as cara cara, blood and navel

• Flesh of 1 ripe avocado, thinly sliced

• 1/4 c. fresh cilantro leaves, for garnish

Directions

Whisk together the oil, lemon juice, shallot, honey, salt and pepper in a liquid measuring cup to form an emulsified dressing.

Slice off the top and bottom of an orange, standing it on one cut end. Make a series of downward cuts as you work around the fruit, to remove the peel and all white pith. Repeat with the remaining oranges, then slice them crosswise into thin rounds. Discard the pith.

Arrange the orange slices on individual plates. Fan out or arrange the avocado on top. Drizzle each portion with the dressing and scatter cilantro leaves over the salads, and serve.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 170

Fat 13 g

Sodium 150 mg

Carbohydrates 16 g

Saturated fat 2 g

Total sugars 2 g

Protein 2 g

Cholesterol 0 mg

Dietary fiber 5 g