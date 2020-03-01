TULSA, Okla. — Max Abmas scored 23 points and Oral Roberts held off Purdue-Fort Wayne, 72-66 in the regular season finale on Saturday night.
Oral Roberts won its fifth straight home win and clinched the No. 4 seed into the Summit League tournament, which will be held March 7-10 in Sioux Falls, S.D. The Golden Eagles will face No. 5 Omaha on March 8.
R.J. Fuqua scored 20 points and Emmanuel Nzekwesi added another 19 for the Golden Eagles (16-13, 9-7).
Jarred Godfrey paced the Mastodons (13-18, 6-10) with 21 points.
