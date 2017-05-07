– Listening to Warren Buffett never gets old to the tens of thousands of Berkshire Hathaway shareholders who filled an arena this weekend to listen to the billionaire investor at the company’s annual meeting.

More than 30,000 people came to Omaha to hear Buffett and Berkshire Vice Chairman Charlie Munger talk. The 86-year-old chief executive and his 93-year-old partner have been leading the conglomerate for more than five decades, but the crowd is always listening for new tidbits of wisdom. Buffett is known for his candor and plain speaking.

Berkshire’s top two executives acknowledged Saturday that they missed out on investing in Google years ago, but they expressed pride in the company they built through acquisitions and said they believe it will thrive for decades to come.

“In retrospect, I think we were smart enough to figure out Google early, and we didn’t,” Munger said.

Buffett and Munger have avoided technology investments for most of their careers because they said it was too hard to figure out which companies would win. Berkshire does now own 133 million Apple shares, but it just sold off one-third of its 81 million IBM shares because Buffett misjudged that firm.

He had harsh words for Wells Fargo’s managers who failed to respond promptly to the sales practices scandal that cost former CEO John Stumpf his job last year. The bank said last fall that its employees opened up 2 million bank accounts without customer approval to meet unrealistic sales goals.

“The main problem was they didn’t act when they learned about it,” Buffett said.

Berkshire is Wells Fargo’s biggest shareholder. Buffett said he still believes in the bank’s long-term prospects even though Wells Fargo ­mishandled the scandal.

Several questions homed in on politics, and Buffett, a Democrat with close ties to former President Barack Obama, offered measured criticism of President Donald Trump’s policies. He argued that the American Health Care Act, which passed the House last week, amounted to “a huge tax cut for guys like me.” He also said rising health care costs, rather than high taxes, are the biggest drag on U.S. businesses. “Medical costs are the tapeworm of American economic competitiveness,” he said.

Buffett said there’s no change in Berkshire’s plan to eventually replace him. He said one of the most important qualities his successor will need is a talent for wisely investing Berkshire’s cash.

“We need a money mind as CEO,” said Buffett, who has no plans to retire.

Dozens of companies Berkshire owns set up booths in an adjoining 200,000-square-foot exhibit hall to sell their products and take questions about their businesses.

But Buffett is the celebrity that everyone wants to get close. When Buffett toured the exhibit hall, he was surrounded by a pack of reporters, shareholders and security officers. While Buffett met Mr. Peanut at the Kraft Heinz booth, Miami Dolphin Ndamukong Suh wandered a few feet away without a crowd.

The New York Times contributed to this report