NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

Oracle Corp., up $4.31 to $56.99

The software maker beat Wall Street's fiscal third quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Carnival Corp., down $4.04 to $48.80

The cruise line operator cut its full-year profit outlook because of technical issues with its Vista ship and the U.S. ban on cruises to Cuba.

Boeing Co., up $6.32 to $374.88

The plane maker said it's discussing possible sales of the 737 Max with several customers around the world

Steelcase Inc., down $1.99 to $15.78

The office furniture maker's fiscal first quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Noble Energy Inc., up $1.26 to $21.75

Increased tensions between the U.S. and Iran pushed oil prices higher and lifted shares of energy companies.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc., up $1.27 to $17.77

The developer of typefaces is considering a sale of the company, according to media reports.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $5.06 to $128.83

The biotechnology company said the FDA is reviewing its drug Ultomiris as a potential treatment for a rare condition that can lead to organ damage and kidney failure.

Harmony Gold Mining Co., up 15 cents to $2.17

Gold stocks rallied after the Federal Reserve hinted it may cut interest rates, a sign the U.S. economy is slowing down.