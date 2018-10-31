ATLANTA — Oprah Winfrey will campaign on Thursday for Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.
Abrams' campaign confirmed that the billionaire media mogul will appear with Abrams, who is vying to become the country's first black female governor. The Atlanta Voice and BuzzFeed News first reported Winfrey's plans.
Winfrey is part of a series of high-profile figures marking the final days of Abrams' tight race with Republican Brian Kemp.
Vice President Mike Pence has multiple stops scheduled with Kemp on Thursday.
Former President Barack Obama will campaign for Abrams on Friday, and President Donald Trump is slated to be in Georgia on Sunday.
