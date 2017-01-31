NEW YORK — Oprah Winfrey has been named a "special contributor" to CBS News' "60 Minutes."
Winfrey will bring occasional reports to the newsmagazine starting this fall, when it begins its 50th season on the air.
Executive producer Jeff Fager called Winfrey "a remarkable and talented woman with a level of integrity that sets her apart and makes her a perfect fit for '60 Minutes.'"
Winfrey said her aim with her "60 Minutes" stories is "to look at what separates us, and help facilitate real conversations between people from different backgrounds."
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
The Latest: Trump vows to lower drug prices
The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):
TV & Media
Oprah Winfrey to be 'special contributor' to '60 Minutes'
Oprah Winfrey has been named a "special contributor" to CBS News' "60 Minutes."
National
Gov. John Kasich of Ohio will have book out in April
Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a prominent Republican detractor of President Donald Trump, has a book deal.
Music
The Weeknd set to perform with Daft Punk at Grammys
The Weeknd will team up with Daft Punk for a performance at the month's Grammy Awards.
Variety
No free lunch: Donors come forward to erase students' debts
Ashley C. Ford felt driven to act by a sad fact of life in the nation's school cafeterias: Kids with unpaid lunch accounts are often…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.