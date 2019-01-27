– The Venezuelan opposition is in talks with sympathetic military and civilian officials in a bid to force out President Nicolás Maduro, self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido said in an interview Sunday with the Washington Post.

Backed by the U.S. and a host of Latin American countries, Guaido also said the opposition will test the socialist government by bringing in food aid to ease a crippling humanitarian crisis.

Guaido and his opposition are locked in a high-stakes power play to wrest Maduro from power. In Caracas, Maduro's top brass and defense minister have sworn their allegiance to him.

The new head of Venezuela's democratically elected National Assembly, a body stripped of its power by Maduro in 2017 but still recognized internationally, Guaido, 35, has argued that Maduro is illegitimate and must leave power after elections last year that were widely derided as fraudulent. Virtually unknown outside of Venezuela before this month, the industrial engineer proclaimed himself interim president last week.

Guaido told the Post that talks with the military were proceeding behind the scenes. He also hailed a move on Saturday by Maduro's former military attache in Washington to switch allegiance to Guaido.

"We have been in talks with government officials, civilian and military men," Guaido said. "This is a very delicate subject involving personal security. We are meeting with them but discreetly."

Antonio Rivero, a Venezuelan general in exile in Miami, said he has spoken with high, middle and lower military officials who dissent against Maduro but remain fearful of a full break. "Many soldiers are desperate," Rivero said. "The armed forces are broken already."

In the eastern slum of Petare, anti-Maduro residents approached National Guard stations to hand out fliers with an amnesty pledge to encourage the drab-clad guards to turn against Maduro. One guard burned the paper as they shouted, "Soldier, my friend, you're the only one missing."

The crowd had met early and had bought the guards baked goods for breakfast, hoping for a more positive response.

"We're asking them to stop going out to the streets to repress us. We're asking them to come out to support us," said Manfredo Gonzalez, a social worker.

As Guaido seeks to establish a transition government with an international network, he said he was in the process of naming "foreign representatives." Carlos Vecchio, an exiled Venezuelan opposition leader living in South Florida, was already "exerting responsibilities" in the United States, he said. Guaido said that ahead of his proclamation as president, he had met or spoken with several U.S. senators, including Dick Durbin, D-Ill., Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Robert Menendez, D-N.J.

The history of U.S. military involvement in Latin America has raised questions about whether the White House would direct a military intervention to oust Maduro. President Donald Trump has said "all options" are on the table, while defense officials have sought to tamp down speculation that the Pentagon could become involved.

Rubio disputed on Sunday that the U.S. would participate in a coup. Speaking on CNN's "State of the Union," he said the United States is "simply supporting the democratic institutions" in Venezuela.

"This is the U.S. supporting the people of Venezuela, who want their constitution and democracy followed," he said. "That's a fact."