Bituminous Roadways wants to build a new asphalt plant in the north metro where Interstates 35W and 35E converge in Columbus.

But opponents, including Running Aces Casino and Horsetrack, aren’t happy about the prospect of 250 or more open-bed trucks spewing diesel fumes and gravel dust traversing the access road just 50 feet away on a daily basis.

The Columbus City Council plans to vote Wednesday on a zoning change and preliminary plat request that would move the paving company’s plant a step closer to reality. Those opposed to the plant want the council to hold off until more studies are done.

“I want to make it clear, in no way are we disparaging Bituminous,” said Taro Ito, CEO of Running Aces, a harness racing track and card room. “By all my research they’re a really well-run company. All I’m saying is that this may not be the right location for it.”

Ito said Running Aces plans to break ground for an 80-room hotel in September.

“They [Bituminous] bring in gravel, ... they bring out popping hot asphalt,” Ito said. “It smells. When I’m building a hotel and casino, that’s not a big selling point to say ‘visit my property.’ ”

The asphalt plant would be two miles from the racetrack and casino. But the trucks coming and going from the plant would have to travel on the frontage road just 60 feet from the track.

The Minnesota Racing Commission (MRC) and Dr. Lynn Hovda, MRC’s chief veterinarian, have written letters expressing their concerns that the dust and emissions from the trucks would be harmful to the horses and those who work with the horses.

Kent Peterson, CEO of Bituminous Roadways, couldn’t be reached for comment Tuesday evening. He has said he’d like to start construction on the plant this fall and be in operation by next summer.

Bituminous Roadways, headquartered in Mendota Heights, has plants in Minneapolis, Inver Grove Heights and Shakopee. The Columbus Planning Commission voted 3-2 in June to recommend that the council change the zoning from light industrial to commercial industrial, which would allow a fourth plant to be built there.

Hovda wrote that the dust and sand that fall off the trucks “can cause very serious respiratory problems for horses.

“These risks are particularly severe when the horses are racing or exercising,” she wrote.

She wrote she also was concerned about the noise and vibration from the trucks causing sleep problems and stress in the horses. Horses can suffer severe physical effects from stress, she wrote.

“In short, it’s likely that the dump truck traffic created by the asphalt plant would shorten horses’ lives, and make their lives worse,” Hovda wrote. “As a veterinarian, this troubles me greatly.”

Ralph Strangis, chair of the MRC, said in his letter that trucks would be passing the track hundreds of times a day between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Racehorses use the track for training six days a week from 7 a.m. to noon and starting at 6 p.m. in the evening during the summer racing season.

“So far as the MRC is aware, these concerns have not been adequately studied by the city of Columbus or addressed by Bituminous Roadways,” he wrote.

Ito said the proposed plant poses other risks for the casino’s survival, as well. Even if studies show that the dust and emissions from the trucks aren’t harmful to the horses and humans, “if the perception of the horse owners is that it is, these horse people have choices.

“They can go to Michigan, Iowa, Illinois, British Columbia to race these horses,” he said. “If they choose not to race here, real or perception that this is a threat, and they don’t come to Running Aces, that jeopardizes our meets. By regulatory statutes, we must run 50 days a year as a requirement to operate the card room.”

Ito said his operation employs 750 people and contributes $176 million to the state economy each year through direct and indirect contributions. The plant, he said, would employ just five people.

“At this point, all we’re requesting is that the city of Columbus take a timeout and delay the vote that they have on agenda for [Wednesday] and allow the citizens and us to evaluate it through the proper studies and see what the impact of the project is going to be to this community,” Ito said.