– Washington may be obsessed with the impeachment inquiry over President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine, but it was far from the minds of a few thousand protesters who gathered on a recent frosty night in Kiev to vent their anger at their own country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, over his peace overtures to Russia.

If he struggled to resist demands by Trump for investigations affecting next year’s U.S. elections, some protesters said, imagine what will happen when he meets President Vladimir Putin on Monday for talks on ending the war in eastern Ukraine. As speakers derided Zelensky as soft on Russia, the crowd answered with cries of “No to capitulation!” and “Treason!”

Zelensky campaigned for the presidency on a two-plank platform of fighting corruption and ending a grinding war with Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine that has killed at least 13,000 people.

While the peace effort has received less notice, it is undoubtedly the more politically treacherous of the two undertakings. Everyone is against corruption, in theory at least, but there are sharp divides over how to deal with Russia, which is widely despised by Ukrainians outside the breakaway eastern territories.

Domestic political opponents are concerned that Zelensky, having no clear U.S. diplomatic backing, may be too willing to make concessions to Moscow in the talks. Any widespread perception that he has done so could weaken him politically, hampering his ability to follow through with his anti-corruption efforts.

“If the president signs anything granting Russian influence in Ukraine, it would cause riots,” said Volodymyr Ariev, a member of parliament in the party of former President Petro Poroshenko, which is in opposition to Zelensky.

Ariev said that the talks with the Trump administration over opening investigations related to the family of former Vice President Joe Biden “were unprofessional, and that is why we are concerned about what will come” in talks with Russia.

Already, critics said, Zelensky has made unilateral concessions intended to pave the way for the peace talks. And they are alarmed at comments by Ihor Kolomoisky, a businessman with ties to Zelensky, suggesting that Ukraine should swivel toward Russia amid the chaos in Ukraine policy in the United States.

In the worst-case scenario, they said, Zelensky would give amnesty to rebel leaders and grant sweeping autonomy to the breakaway regions, while allowing Russian forces to linger in or just outside Ukraine even after any political settlement.

In the peace talks, scheduled for Monday in Paris, most analysts see Russia seeking at a minimum to trade de facto control over the two separatists zones in eastern Ukraine for influence in domestic Ukrainian politics, including a veto on membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Through the summer, Zelensky sought a White House visit to urge Trump to press Russia and side with Ukraine in the negotiations. It never materialized.

To the contrary, at a news conference in New York in September, Trump backed away from Zelensky and his troubles in the war, telling the Ukrainian leader, “I really hope you and President Putin get together and can solve your problem.”

By distancing himself from Zelensky in the negotiations, as stressed by many of the security professionals who testified in the recent impeachment hearings, Trump has raised doubts about how far he will go to support Ukraine and made it harder for the Ukrainian government to defend the concessions it is making to end the war.

Some analysts said that despite Zelensky’s weak hand going into the talks, worries of a pivot to Russia are overblown and mostly whipped up by domestic political opponents.

“Accommodation with Russia would be a very hard sell inside Ukraine,” said Steven Pifer, a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.