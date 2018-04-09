In an advisory opinion published Monday, the Minnesota Department of Administration has found that St. Anthony city officials violated the state’s open meeting law when they held their annual retreat outside city limits.

City officials in January traveled to a Marriott Hotel hotel in Brooklyn Park for the planning sessions, saying that the overnight, out-of-town setting made the meetings more productive. They cited a lack of suitable meeting space in their own city of 8,800.

But Administration Commissioner Matt Massman ruled that the St. Anthony City Council’s long-standing practice of meeting at an out-of-town locale to cement goals and priorities each year is against the law.

In holding the goal-setting sessions outside St. Anthony, “the Council effectively removed themselves from the people that they serve, thus undermining the public policy intent” of the open meeting law, Massman writes in his advisory opinion.

While the opinion is nonbinding, St. Anthony City Manager Mark Casey said Monday that the City Council will keep it in mind when making plans for next year’s meetings.

“We disagree with the conclusion,” Casey said. “However, we will take the advisory opinion into consideration when scheduling future planning sessions.”

St. Anthony officials for years have ditched the “daily distractions” of City Hall to meet beyond the suburb’s boundaries in a quiet hotel for the annual planning retreat.

Council members, staffers and other stakeholders met Jan. 11-12 across the river in Brooklyn Park. Some stayed overnight for the sessions, which covered everything from finance to emergency services to affordable housing.

St. Anthony officials have defended the practice as key to building crucial camaraderie, saying other cities have used them as a model for effective planning.

While many cities hold such annual retreats, however, St. Anthony officials are alone among their municipal neighbors in staying overnight outside the city. Most other cities hold goal-setting sessions at City Hall or other public buildings such as the police department, fire station or library.

The out-of-town setting didn’t sit well with St. Anthony resident Nancy Robinett, who asked the state weigh in. Robinett said the retreat wasn’t well-publicized and asked that it be held in St. Anthony when she did find out about it.

“This meeting has very much been held under the radar,” said Robinett, a lawyer who has run for the City Council. “It has a chilling effect on public participation.”

Robinett raised three concerns in her request for an advisory opinion from the state: The gathering’s out-of-town location, the lack of copies of meeting materials and the question as to whether a dinner held at the hotel as part of the retreat complied with the open meeting law.

Massman found that the city did not make its printed meeting materials properly available to the public. But he sided with the city over the question about dinner, noting that council members sat at different tables and did not discuss official business.

The costs of the retreat and the legal fees to defend it raised some eyebrows in town. According to Casey, taxpayers footed the $10,482 bill for this year’s retreat, which includes hotel, food and room rental costs, as well as the cost of a facilitator to guide the sessions.

The city also spent about $15,000 in legal fees to respond to Robinett’s request.

“I regret they spent that money. I wish they hadn’t,” Robinett said. “I wish they hadn’t worked so hard to try to defend this practice.”