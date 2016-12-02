More from Star Tribune
Nation
How Ed Schultz, formerly of 950 AM, became the U.S. face of Russian media
Ed Schultz's path from North Dakota to MSNBC to Putin-funded TV.
East Metro
Gunman steals dealership pickup, robs Maplewood credit union
Police description of the suspect includes a distinctive mole on his cheek.
Gophers
Gophers, Claeys try to return the focus to football
Coach Tracy Claeys declined to discuss boycott, suspensions, his job status.
Local
Boy dies in fall while sledding down Wisconsin Dells outdoor water slide
A boy has died after police say he fell from an outdoor water slide at a resort in the Wisconsin Dells area.
National
Trump selects Conway for White House counselor position
President-elect Donald Trump has named close adviser Kellyanne Conway as his White House counselor, elevating the woman who led his campaign to victory to a senior West Wing position.
