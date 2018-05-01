SAN DIEGO — A man who operated a drug tunnel that ran more than 400 yards (365 meters) from Mexico to California has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Manuel Gallegos-Jimenez, a 48-year-old Mexican national, was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to conspiracy in San Diego.
KNBC-TV reports that $1 million worth of marijuana and $22 million worth of cocaine was seized when authorities discovered the tunnel under a house in the San Diego County town of Calexico in 2016.
The station says the tunnel had ventilation, electricity and an elevator that could fit up to 10 people.
Officials say it was the first time drug traffickers had built a house for the purpose of concealing a drug tunnel.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
National
Ashley Judd sues Weinstein saying he wrecked her career
Ashley Judd sued Harvey Weinstein on Monday, saying the former movie mogul hurt her acting career in retaliation for her rejecting his sexual advances.
National
Detroit released from active state oversight of finances
Detroit reached a key step in fiscal redemption on Monday by reclaiming control of its own finances roughly three years after exiting the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history.
Minneapolis
Developer plans condos wrapped around historic Prospect Park building
Developers of multiuse plan are being careful not to disrupt area's history.
National
White House delays tariffs on EU, Canada and Mexico
The White House said Monday it would postpone a decision on imposing tariffs on U.S. imports of steel and aluminum from the European Union, Canada and Mexico for 30 days, avoiding the potential for a trade battle with Europe as the U.S. prepares for tense trade talks in China this week.
Business
China won't discuss Trump's major trade demands
Trump also decides to delay decision on E.U. tariffs.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.