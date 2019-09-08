NEW YORK — The union that represents opera performers and staff has launched its own investigation into sexual harassment allegations against superstar Placido Domingo, saying it cannot be sure that opera companies will delve into them sufficiently themselves.
The American Guild of Musical Artists sent an email to its members saying its investigation was prompted by two Associated Press stories in which multiple women accused the opera legend of sexual harassment or other inappropriate conduct.
Domingo's spokeswoman has called the allegations in the AP's stories "riddled with inconsistencies" but has offered no specifics.
