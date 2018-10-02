NEW YORK — Quinn Kelsey is singing a key role in The Metropolitan Opera's production of Verdi's "Aida," even though his character doesn't have much time onstage.
The Hawaiian baritone plays the heroine's father, Amonasro, and says his appearance "definitely puts a nice little wrench into things."
As the Ethiopian king whose people have been conquered by the Egyptians, he persuades his daughter to find out the enemy's military strategy — even though that means betraying her lover.
"Aida" will be broadcast live in HD to movie theaters worldwide on Saturday.
The Metropolitan Opera is a company based in New York City.
