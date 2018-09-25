BATESVILLE, Miss. — Opening arguments are set Tuesday in the retrial of a man accused of killing a Mississippi woman by setting her on fire.

Jurors were selected Monday in a county more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) from where Quinton Tellis is accused of killing Jessica Chambers in 2014.

Tellis' 2017 trial on capital murder charges ended in a hung jury.

This trial could last a week. Prosecutors say cellphone locations, video, DNA on a keychain and Tellis' statements link him to Chambers' death. A new witness may testify she picked up Tellis that night near where Chambers was burned.

The defense emphasizes multiple emergency workers heard the dying Chambers say someone named "Eric" or "Derek" attacked her.

Tellis faces another murder indictment in 2015's death of Meing-Chen Hsiao in Monroe, Louisiana.