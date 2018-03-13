ATLANTA — No one disputes that an Atlanta attorney shot his wife. The question is whether he did it on purpose.

Claud "Tex" McIver, who's 75, faces charges including murder in the September 2016 death of 64-year-old Diane McIver.

Tex McIver was a partner at a prominent law firm and vice chair of the state election board. Diane McIver was president of U.S. Enterprises Inc., the parent company of Corey Airport Services, where she had worked for 43 years.

A prosecutor told jurors Tuesday in her opening statement that the McIvers appeared to have a storybook life but that there were problems under the surface and McIver intentionally shot his wife. A defense attorney countered that McIver deeply loved his wife and the shooting was a tragic accident.