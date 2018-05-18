DETROIT — A new retail and entertainment gathering space made of repurposed shipping containers is opening up along Detroit's Dequindre Cut Greenway.

A public unveiling of the Dequindre Cut Freight Yard takes place Saturday. An event is planned featuring food, drinks, entertainment and a local artists' bazaar.

The Dequindre Cut is a former rail line that's now a recreational trail. The Freight Yard project, located between Wilkins and Division streets, features nine shipping containers. Five of them were combined for the project to house a DJ booth and retail space.

The Freight Yard is a partnership between the Detroit RiverFront Conservancy , Build Institute, Lawrence Technological University, Western International High School, Detroit incubator Ponyride and Groundswell Design Group. Organizers say students designed and built the project.