DETROIT -- Twins and Tigers play at 12:10 today (FSN) in the finale of a three-game series.

Opener Gabriel Moya will start for the Twins with Stephen Gonsalves to follow.

The Twins have sent both outfielder Eddie Rosario and catcher Mitch Garver back to the Twin Cities. Rosario will have an MRI on his re-aggravated right quad. Garver, slowed by a concussion, wasn't progressing fast enough to have an impact on the upcoming series in Oakland, so he was sent home to continue his recovery.

They will wait for the Twins to return from the West Coast, then there will be just six games left in the season. Whether the play or not is up in the air. But I'm betting that they don't.

"I haven’t got there yet with my own ideas about that," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "We’re not going to see them until Tuesday, and then we’re looking at six days. You got to be realistic about the chances. I don’t think it’s very great for either of them to play. I talked to Mitch a little bit about the catching aspect of it, and I don’t think he would like to put himself in that position here with a handful of games to go to risk something coming off it so recently, which makes sense to me."

Miguel Sano got the day off after returning to the lineup last night, which was planned. Sano should be back in the lineup on Friday when the Twins face the A's. Molitor said he will field his best lineups possible against the playoff-hungry A's.

Here are today's lineups: