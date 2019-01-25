Q: We’re remodeling our bedroom’s bathroom, and I want to make a sink style change. Because of the small bathroom space, we presently have a pedestal-style sink. I want a vanity sink with some storage once we remodel. I read in your previous columns about space-saving vanities. Can you please suggest a vanity we can use in a smaller bathroom?

A: The type of sink vanity I recommend for small bathrooms is an open-style or open-shelf vanity. Basically, it is a small vanity frame with no doors or side panels.

Like the name says, it’s an open vanity that fits nicely in tight spots. The good news is that many open vanities have a storage drawer and shelving for things like toiletries and towels. So you can still have some vanity features with plenty of access and open space around the bathroom sink.

Bottom line: If you’re looking to get some extra storage space in a smaller bathroom, an open vanity can close the deal.

