– When Tom Scarda heard about a franchise opportunity called Super Supper, he fell in love with it. He was so confident that he and his business partner decided against researching the concept — a marketing mistake that led to the failure of the business.

“It was great on paper but we didn’t know if there was really a market for it,” Scarda said. “We learned people were interested, but not interested enough for us to make a business out of it.”

Companies of any size can make marketing mistakes. But small businesses can be particularly vulnerable to these mistakes — owners have a minimal knowledge of marketing, so they don’t know what the best avenues are for advertising products or services.

Those who are aware of the need for market research might shy away from what they fear will be a big expense. Owners can also be so passionate about an idea that they fail to realize there won’t be enough customers who share their enthusiasm.

Scarda and his partner bought their Super Supper franchise in 2008; the locations essentially were kitchens where people could buy ingredients and cook meals to take home and freeze. The stores were part of the meal-assembly industry that also includes stores that do the actual cooking.

Most customers came to the store in Bethpage, N.Y., once out of curiosity. But the repeat business the company needed to survive never materialized. After two years, the location closed.

“If I had to do it all over again, I would do a lot more marketing research before I opened up,” said Scarda, who is now a franchise consultant.

The solution to many small-business marketing problems very often lies in getting help — either from consultants who can guide an owner, or from doing market research. That can prevent owners from marketing in a vacuum.

“It’s very easy to convince ourselves that we have good ideas,” said Tim Calkins, a marketing professor at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. “There’s a huge value in getting some market research and customer feedback on an idea.”

Marketing mistakes can extend to a company’s name, which can make or break the business.

When Jaime Masters launched her skin-care products company in 2007, she named it Trinite Organiques, using the French words for the Trinity and organics. She had recently suffered three losses including the death of her father, and “Trinity represented the three losses, the three ingredients that were in every product at the time and my faith which got me through those losses,” says Masters, who lives in Kansas City, Kan., and sells her products online and at events.

But the name fell flat with the public.

“There’s nothing wrong with a name having a personal meaning behind it but when no one can spell it or pronounce it and it’s too long you have a major problem,” Masters said.

After several years of struggling, Masters put together a focus group, using people she knew and some she didn’t know, and asked their opinion about on an entirely different name, 826 & Co., based on her daughter’s birth date. This brand, launched two years ago, is succeeding.

Focus groups and other market research can sound scary to a new owner with a tight budget. But it doesn’t have to break the bank, Calkins said.

“You can stand out in front of Home Depot and hand out a survey and a candy bar or bottle of water,” he said.

Marketing needs to continue even after a person or company becomes a customer, and that means continually being aware of customers’ needs and sensitivities.

The makers of Homebase, software that helps employers with staffer scheduling, offered customers a chance to win Amazon.com gift cards if they completed a survey about their experience using the program.

“The response was understandably negative — Homebase is used by other small businesses, and many regard Amazon as a ruthless competitor,” Homebase marketing director Ravi Dehar says.

The company, based in Houston, learned its lesson, CEO John Waldmann said. It now uses Visa gift cards.