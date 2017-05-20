A donation of clothes to the Maplewood Once Upon A Child clothing store Friday evening was dope. Literally.
A customer dropped off a bag of clothes for consignment but never returned. When staff at the store discovered about 60 small bags of marijuana, worth about $1,100, they called police.
Maplewood police then shamed the unknown donor on Twitter and Facebook. Nobody is in custody.
Star Tribune Recommends
More From Local
Variety
Zoo, museums add adults-only playtimes
Several Twin Cities attractions geared toward children are trying to broaden their appeal (and add to their bottom line) by offering more adults-only events.
Local
Glencoe Woodworking Club creates wooden treasures
All skill levels are welcome at the Glencoe Woodworking Club
East Metro
Oops! Forgotten weed stash donated with clothes to Once Upon A Child
Maplewood police: "Hey genius, Once Upon A Child thanks you for the clothing donation, but you forgot something in your pant pockets."
Minneapolis
In Minneapolis, no rush to obtain body cam video
Since the city began outfitting each patrol officer with a camera last summer, the police received only 25 requests for information that included body camera video.
Minneapolis
Warsame wins DFL endorsement in Minneapolis' Sixth Ward
The City Council Member heads to November with the local party stamp of approval.