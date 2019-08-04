CLEVELAND — Investigators say a Cleveland bank robber made their job much easier because his note demanding money was written on the back side of a document bearing his name and address.
FBI Special Agent Vicki Anderson tells WJW-TV the stunned teller who was handed the note last Monday looked at both sides and realized it was a document from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. Anderson says the teller addressed the man by his first name, gave him the money and then notified law enforcement officers.
Authorities used surveillance footage and the information from the document to identify the 54-year-old suspect. They say a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
The Latest: US officials consider death penalty for suspect
The Latest on a mass shooting at an El Paso shopping complex (all times local):
Nation
Man who sent pipe bombs to Clinton, CNN faces sentencing
The Florida man who created a two-week crisis by mailing 16 packages of inoperative pipe bombs packed with fireworks powder and shards of glass to 13 famous Democrats and CNN is scheduled to learn his punishment Monday.
Local
Wisconsin cop saved by bulletproof vest; suspect also shot
A La Crosse police officer was shot while responding to a disturbance but survived thanks to his bulletproof vest.
Nation
9 killed in Ohio in second US mass shooting within 24 hours
A shooter in body armor and carrying extra magazines opened fire early Sunday in a popular nightlife area of Dayton, Ohio, killing nine and injuring dozens before being slain by police, authorities say, in the second U.S. mass shooting in less than 24 hours.
National
The Latest: WH says Trump 'saddened,' angry after shootings
The Latest on Democratic presidential candidates and the shootings in Texas and Ohio (all times Eastern):