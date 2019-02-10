SALT LAKE CITY — Kennedy Burke scored 26 points, Michaela Onyenwere added 25 points for the sophomore's 11th 20-plus game of the season and UCLA beat No. 17 Utah 100-90 on Sunday.
UCLA has won 13 straight games in the series since an 89-42 setback on Dec. 1, 2001.
Japreece Dean added 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists for UCLA (15-9, 8-4 Pac-12), which has won six straight. She had her school-record streak of 40-made free throws end on Friday and hit 10 of 10 against Utah. Bonnie Samuelson holds the Pac-12 record at 44. Lajahna Drummer grabbed four rebounds to move 10 away from becoming the ninth player in program history with at least 800.
Dean beat the third-quarter buzzer with a long 3-pointer from the left wing to extend UCLA's lead to 60-56. The Bruins opened the fourth quarter on a 6-0 run to take the first double-digit lead of the game, and later went on a 12-2 run for a 17- point advantage.
The Bruins set a program record with a 40-point quarter to close the game.
Megan Huff had 23 points and 13 rebounds for Utah (18-5, 7-5). Freshman Dre'Una Edwards added 21 points.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.