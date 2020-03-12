'The Rainbow Fish'

Opens Friday: The Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia has a history of creating colorful puppet shows from picture books, including Eric Carle's "The Very Hungry Caterpillar." The company gives Marcus Pfister's 1992 picture book, "The Rainbow Fish," and two other Pfister titles the theatrical treatment for its latest show, which opens at Children's Theatre on Friday. Because of its beautiful scales, the title character is the envy of the sea. But he's resented far and wide until, on the advice of an octopus, he learns to share his beauty. Jim Morrow directed and designed the show, which is pitched to youngsters and features Steven Naylor's compositions and narration by Laura Benanti and Linda Wonneberger. (7 p.m. Tue.-Fri.; 11 a.m., 2 & 5 p.m. Sat.; 2 & 5 p.m. Sun. Ends April 5. Children's Theatre Company, 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls. $15-$80. 612-874-0400 or childrenstheatre.org).

Rohan Preston