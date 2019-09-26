Escaped Alone/ Here We Go

Ends Sunday: Writing legend Caryl Churchill's one-acts look at mortality and aging from the inside. Rohan Preston praised Wendy Knox's direction of the "slight but potent" works, which feature Maria Asp, Barbra Berlovitz and Charla Marie Bailey and which extend Frank Theatre's long relationship with the British playwright. (8 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Gremlin Theatre, 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul, $30, franktheatre.org.)

Chris Hewitt