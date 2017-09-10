When it was revealed that the owner of the Minneapolis bar Club Jäger had donated to former KKK leader David Duke’s 2016 Senate campaign, the internet exploded with indignation. Performers canceled their gigs, and customers vowed never to patronize it again. The bar was out of business in a matter of days.

Welcome to the world of online vigilantism.

As a practice, it’s been around since the early days of the internet. Today, its primary tool is “doxxing” — originally a slang term among hackers for obtaining and posting private documents about an individual, usually a rival or enemy.

Doxxing has become a mainstream phenomenon, a development that many observers tie to the white supremacist march in Charlottesville, Va., that became deadly when a marcher drove his car into a crowd of counterprotesters.

It is an electronic version of the scarlet letter. In short, once someone is labeled a Nazi on the internet, that person stays a Nazi on the internet.

“Originally it was little black-hat hacker crews who were at war with each other — they would take docs, like documents, from a competing group and then claim they had ‘dox’ on them,” said Gabriella Coleman, a professor at McGill University in Montreal who wrote a book about the hacker vigilante group Anonymous. “There was this idea that you were veiled and then uncovered.”

The online hunt to reveal extremists has raised concerns about unintended consequences and collateral damage. A few individuals have been misidentified in recent weeks, including a professor from Arkansas who was wrongly accused of participating in the neo-Nazi march. And some worry that the stigma of being outed as a political extremist will only reinforce that behavior in people who could still be talked out of it.

Doxxing was on the minds of a number of protesters who gathered on the streets in San Francisco a couple of weeks ago, a protest that ended up shutting down a white supremacist rally planned for the city. Marla Wilson said she was appalled when she saw white supremacists marching so brazenly in Charlottesville. Doxxing, she believed, was an effective way to make people think twice about being so bold with their racism.

“Some of what is happening now will make these white supremacists realize why their grandparents wore hoods,” Wilson said. “At least then there was shame.”

Ethical issues

The ethics — and even the definition — of doxxing is murky. It is the dissemination of often publicly available information. And, some at the protest asked, are you really doxxing people if they are marching on a public street, faces revealed and apparently proud? It is not as if they are hiding their identities.

Even bigger ethical dilemmas surround doxxing errors. In April 2013, amateur detectives on Reddit used screen shots of security camera footage to identify two men as being connected to the Boston Marathon bombing. The New York Post put the image on the cover under the headline “Bag Men.”

But they were not the bombers.

Then, doubling down on the error, other Reddit sleuths set their sights on a student from Brown University who had gone missing after the bombing. He had nothing to do with the bombing, either; he had died by suicide.

The next year, doxxing became a factor in debates over privacy. As part of the GamerGate controversy, an online argument over claims of sexism in the video game culture, mostly male game players began to publish personal information — including home address and phone numbers — for women in their community, typically journalists and game designers who they said were unfairly politicizing gaming culture.

For Coleman, the real mainstream moment for online vigilantism was in 2015, when an image of Minnesota dentist Walter Palmer standing over a lion he had shot swiftly spread on social media. The lion was Cecil, a conservation icon. Animal lovers seethed. Actress Mia Farrow even posted Palmer’s home address on Twitter.

“People went berserk,” Coleman said. “That, to me, was this interesting turning point where it showed the general public would be willing to jump into the fray.”