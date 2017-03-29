A man investigated as a suspect in the disappearance of Jacob Wetterling intends to sue the Stearns County sheriff and others alleging that they misrepresented evidence to get search warrants targeting him.

The lawsuit on behalf of Dan Rassier, 61, will be filed Wednesday in federal court in the Twin Cities, said his attorney, Michael Padden.

"Like typical criminals, they left their fingerprints all over everything," Padden told the Star Tribune. "They submitted false information to secure a search warrant [targeting Rassier]. This is chilling. This could happen to any citizen."

Messages left with the Stearns County Sheriff and his office were not returned Wednesday morning.

Investigators first took DNA samples from Rassier in the Wetterling case in 2004. He lived with his parents on a farm close to where 11-year-old Jacob, his brother and a friend were stopped by a masked man with a gun. Rassier was publicly named a "person of interest" in 2010, when officials searched his property with backhoes, trucks and dogs. They discovered no usable evidence against Rassier.

But Rassier, who has always maintained his innocence, continued to be questioned — up until Danny Heinrich was arrested on child pornography charges and later admitted to the kidnapping and murder of Jacob.

BRIAN PETERSON/STAR TRIBUNE. JULY 1, 2010. St. Joseph, MInn. The Robert and Rita Rassier farm near where Jacob Wetterling was abducted in 1989 in St. Joseph, Minn., Thursday. Authorities on Thursday morning brought in earth-moving equipment and hauled dirt away from the farm near where Jacob Wetterling was taken. They also brought in K-9's -- presumably cadaver dogs.

Heinrich, who led authorities to where Jacob's remains were unearthed, is serving 20 years in prison on the child pornography charges; a plea agreement called for no charges in the 1989 crimes against Jacob and against Jared Scheierl, who was molested by Heinrich earlier in 1989.

In November, Rassier said at a news conference that "the whole ... situation never should have happened. This Heinrich guy should have been locked up before it even became ­possible. ... I'm right in the middle of it, and they're trying to pin the most heinous, unthinkable thing on me."

Along with Sanner, who recently announced his retirement, the suit will name as defendants former sheriff's investigator Pam Jensen, state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Agent Kenneth McDonald and Stearns County.