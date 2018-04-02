OMAHA, Neb. — OneJet is discontinuing its nonstop flights between Omaha and Milwaukee.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that the service will end April 12. A OneJet spokesman says the airline is in the process of upgrading its fleet from seven-seat jets to 30-seat jets and making adjustments to its service accordingly.
The airline began offering the service in November. It offered two flights per weekday between Omaha and Milwaukee.
OneJet flies small jets to and from regional markets, such as Columbus, Ohio; Louisville, Kentucky; Milwaukee and Pittsburgh.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
National
Kentucky teachers due back at Capitol over state budget
Kentucky teachers are heading to the state Capitol to rally for education funding.
Business
OneJet discontinuing nonstop flights from Omaha to Milwaukee
OneJet is discontinuing its nonstop flights between Omaha and Milwaukee.
Variety
A glance at US products affected by Chinese tariff hikes
Some goods on which the Chinese government raised tariffs Monday.25 PERCENT TARIFFSMost goods targeted for 25 percent tariffs are varieties of pork, for which China…
National
China raises tariffs on US pork, fruit in trade dispute
China raised import duties on a $3 billion list of U.S. pork, fruit and other products Monday in an escalating tariff dispute with President Donald Trump that companies worry might depress global commerce.
Business
Japan survey shows corporate sentiment is worsening
A quarterly business outlook survey by Japan's central bank shows corporate sentiment has worsened for the first time in two years.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.