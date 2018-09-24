The celebrated Vikings defense was taken to school by a rookie, Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen (17), who ran through and over such powerful purple rivals as Anthony Barr (55) on his way to three touchdowns (two rushing, one passing) in the Bills' 27-6 victory.
Go long: Twins get a victory in Oakland thanks to cave, Gibson
Jake Cave hit a big first-inning home run and Kyle Gibson allowed just one run into the eighth inning as the Twins avoided a sweep with a 5-1 victory over the A's.
Twins defeat Oakland A's 5-1
The Twins beat the Oakland A's 5-1 Sunday afternoon in Oakland.
May gets his own birthday gift — a first career save
Trevor May struck out Ramon Laureano to extricate the Twins from an eighth-inning jam, then held the A's scoreless in the ninth to pick up career save No. 1.
Matt Patricia-led Lions beat Bill Belichick, Patriots 26-10
Matt Patricia beat mentor Bill Belichick, seemingly making all the right moves to help the Detroit Lions beat the New England Patriots 26-10 Sunday night.
Sunday's Twins-Oakland game recap
A look back at Sunday night's game.
