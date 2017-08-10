A Minnesota State Patrol vehicle that was part of Gov. Mark Dayton’s security detail was involved in a crash Thursday night in St. Paul that sent one man to a hospital with noncritical injuries.

The crash happened at 7 p.m. near Summit Avenue and Dale Street, authorities said.

The man taken to Regions Hospital was in a “civilian” vehicle that collided with an unmarked State Patrol vehicle that was in the motorcade, St. Paul police said. A state trooper also went to the hospital on his or her own as a precautionary measure, authorities said.

The car Dayton was in, while part of the detail, was not involved in the crash.

Twitter: @KarenAnelZamora