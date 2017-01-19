One person was injured in a shooting Thursday morning in St. Paul's Greater East Side neighborhood that will likely lead to the lockdown of nearby schools, police said.
The shooting occurred about 10:35 a.m. at Hazelwood and Jessamine, said police spokesman Steve Linders.
One person was injured, but the person’s identity, extent of injury and circumstances around the shooting remain under investigation, he said.
No arrests have been made.
CHAO XIONG
