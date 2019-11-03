A pedestrian was killed in a crash Sunday along Interstate 94 west of the St. Croix River in Washington County, authorities said.
The incident occurred shortly before 9 a.m. on westbound I-94 near the rest area, according to the State Patrol.
A vehicle struck the pedestrian, and that victim was soon declared dead, according to emergency dispatch audio.
As traffic backed up to the east, a second crash occurred, the dispatch audio disclosed.
Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank said more information about the crashes would be released as soon as possible.
