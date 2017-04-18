One of the Twin Cities' only entirely vegan restaurants has opened to much fanfare in St. Paul (check them out on Twitter).
J. Selby’s, which debuted on Monday at 169 N. Victoria St., touts a “plant-based” menu that features appetizers, sandwiches (such as the spicy tofu, pictured above), grain bowls and plenty of vegan “meat” from Minneapolis’ Herbivorous Butcher.
The restaurant, owned by former River Falls general surgeon Matt Clayton, will be open for lunch and dinner daily and brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.
Beer and wine, as well as nitro cold press coffee and kombucha on tap, and a handful of house-made desserts are also available.
