Muggy, tropical-like heat has engulfed the Twin Cities, making it one of the hottest weekends of the summer so far.

With the heat index hovering in the upper 90s throughout the day, the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the metro on Sunday through 10 p.m. Monday — only the second heat advisory for the metro so far this summer. A heat advisory is triggered when the heat index, or what it feels like to be outside, reaches 90 in the metro.

“July is overall climate-wise the warmest of the year. We’re still in the warm stretch of summer,” said Tyler Hasenstein, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Chanhassen office.

The heat index is the combination of dew points, humidity and temperature, meteorologists explained. Sunday’s temperature hit 90 degrees in the metro with dew points reaching the 70s. For residents without air conditioning, there’s no reprieve overnight with temperatures staying in the low and mid-70s.

As of Sunday afternoon, Hennepin Healthcare reported no hospitalizations due to heat-related illnesses.

So far this summer, the Twin Cities has had three days that have reached the 90s, including Sunday. Typically, by this time of the year, the metro has recorded five days in the 90s, Hasenstein said. “We’re behind schedule,” he said.

Gold Lor fans her kids Harlow Thao 1 1/2 , and Jaxon Thao 4 during Twin Cities World Refugee Day in Loring Park Sunday July,14 2019 in Minneapolis, MN.

Even northern Minnesota, which typically has cooler temps, was hot and steamy this weekend. Brainerd hit 92 degrees Sunday — a couple degrees hotter than what was recorded in the metro at that time, Hasenstein said. In the Twin Cities, relief isn’t in sight, with temperatures expected to hover in the 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday.