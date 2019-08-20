One of the Cooler State Fairs In Recent Years?

Severe Threat Tuesday

According to NOAA's SPC, there is a Marginal Risk of severe storms across much of Minnesota and into western Wisconsin. However, there is a Slight Risk of severe storms across parts of central and northern Minnesota, where large hail and damaging winds will be a better potential.



Weather Outlook Tuesday

Here's the weather outlook for Tuesday, August 20th, which shows fairly mild temps across the southern half of the state. Reading will warm into the mid 80s, which will be nearly +5F above average, while folks in northern MN will only warm into the 70s, which will be nearly -5F below average.

_____________________________________________________________________________ Warm & Sticky Tuesday Ahead Here's a look at the peak dew point and heat index values across the state. Note that dewpoints will be as high as the low/mid 70s across the southern half of the state, which will be quite tropical. Also note that peak heat index values will warm into the lower 90s, so it'll be pretty warm & sticky.

_________________________________________________________________________ Precipitation Potential Next Several Days Here's the precipitation potential through next Monday, August 26th, which suggests areas of heavy rain possible across parts of the state. Some of this rain will be possible on Tuesday, but it appears that weather conditions could turn a little more unsettled as we approach the weekend ahead.

Are the 2019 Dog Days of Summer Over?

"Have You Ever Wondered... When are the dog days of summer? What is the “Dog Star"? Why are the dog days of summer so hot? Many people believe the phrase “dog days of summer" stems from the fact that dogs tend to be a bit on the lazyside during the hottest days of summer. Of course, who can blame them? With that much fur, dogs that exerciseduring the hot days of summer can overheat easily. However, the phrase doesn't stem from lazy dogs lying around on hot and humid days. Instead, to find the answer, we only need to look to the summer sky. The ancient Romans called the hottest, most humid days of summer “diēs caniculārēs" or “dog days." The name came about because they associated the hottest days of summer with the star Sirius. Sirius was known as the “Dog Star" because it was the brightest star in the constellationCanis Major (Large Dog). Sirius also happens to be the brightest star in the night sky. For the ancient Romans, the dog days of summer occurred from about July 24 to around August 24. Over time, though, the constellations have drifted somewhat. Today, The Old Farmer's Almanac lists the traditional timing of the dog days of summer as being July 3 until August 11."



Can Dogday Cicadas Forecast the First Frosts of Fall?

I don't know about you, but I've been hearing a lot of buzzing from my backyard trees lately. The loud buzzing is coming from our friendly dog day cicadas, which are pretty common in late July and August. The old adage states that when you hear the first buzz of a dog day cicada, then frost is only 6 weeks away! Here's an excerpt from Yesterday Island regarding nature's thermometer: "Insects are an important part of summer and of our collective impression of the passing seasons. When I reflect upon a quintessential summer, I think of June bugs, grasshoppers, butterflies, perhaps on more cynical days, deer flies, mosquitoes, wasps…back to good days…fireflies, moths, and as the dog days of summer come, the cicada. For the past two to three weeks we have been able to hear the rasping, buzzing sound of cicadas emanating from trees from downtown to ‘Sconset. Often heard but rarely seen, these harbingers of late summer warm weather days remind us that fall is around the corner. According to folk legend, when you hear the first song of the dog-day cicadas, it means there’s just six weeks until frost. While this may not be a precise predictor, there is some merit to the claim. Dog-day cicadas, as their name implies, appear during the long, hot summer days of late July and August."



MN DNR Fall Color Update

Fall is just around the corner and that means fall colors! We're still several weeks away from anything really popping close to home, but surprisingly, folks across the far north will probably start seeing some signs of fall colors in the coming weeks! However, according to the MN DNR, fall colors are starting to show across parts of western MN, where some of the ground folliage is around 10%.



Average Peak Color in Minnesota

According to the MN DNR, peak color typically arrives across the far northern part of the state in mid/late September, while folks in the Twin Cities have to wait until late September/mid October. It's hard to believe, but fall colors will be here before you know it!



2nd Wettest Start to Any Year on Record at the MSP Airport

Thanks to another 1.74" of rain on early Sunday morning, the MSP Airport has now had 29.64" of precipitation so far this year in 2019, which is the 2nd wettest start to any year on record.

___________________________________________________________________________ Fall Ragweed Allergies

It's that time of the year again where Fall Rageweed Allergy sufferers are starting to get sneezy and itchy. Oh yes, one of my favorite times of the year - NOT! I don't know about you, but I start getting bad around State Fair Time and that is right around the corner. If you're like me, start taking those allergy meds, hopefully you can start building up those immunities! The image below shows the steading increase in pollen levels over the last 30 days in Minneapolis. Keep in mind that pollen level will continue to rise and will be consistently in the "high" category over the next several weeks. Pollen levels won't really drop until we see our first frosts of the season, which on average arrive early/mid October in the Twin Cities. _______________________________________________________________________ "What Is a Ragweed Allergy?" "Ragweed pollen is one of the most common causes of seasonal allergies in the United States. Many people have an adverse immune response when they breathe in the pollen. Normally, the immune system defends the body against harmful invaders, such as viruses and bacteria, to ward off illnesses. In people with ragweed allergies, the immune system mistakes ragweed pollen as a dangerous substance. This causes the immune system to produce chemicals that fight against the pollen, even though it’s harmless. The reaction leads to a variety of irritating symptoms, such as sneezing, running nose, and itchy eyes. Approximately 26 percent of Americans have a ragweed allergy. The allergy is unlikely to go away once it has developed. However, symptoms can be treated with medications and allergy shots. Making certain lifestyle changes may also help relieve the symptoms associated with ragweed allergies." See more from HeathLine.com HERE: _________________________________________________________________________ "Climate Change Is Going to Make Ragweed Allergies Even Worse, Study Finds" "There’s no shortage of horrible things that will become more common in the near future due to climate change, like coastal flooding, extreme weather, and disease-causing ticks, to name a few. But new research published Thursday in PLOS-One adds another annoyance to the list: Allergy-causing ragweed. The common ragweed, or Ambrosia artemisiifolia as it’s formally called, is a voracious plant known for quickly overtaking whatever environment it’s suited to inhabit. The plant grows annually through the warmer parts of the year in the U.S. Importantly for us, it’s also an abundant source of pollen, making it one of the leading triggers of hay fever and asthma. Though native to parts of North America, ragweed has invaded much of Europe, Asia, and other areas with relatively temperate weather, including some of the Southern United States. Given ragweed’s love of warmer temperatures, scientists have feared that climate change has and will continue to help it spread further. There’s already research suggesting that this is happening in Europe, but the authors of this latest study say theirs is the first to consider the future of ragweed in North America." See more from Gizmodo HERE: ________________________________________________________________________ "Phenology: August 13th, 2019"

If you've got a spare moment, have a listen to this wonderful podcast from John Latimer, a resident phenologist in northern Minnesota on KAXE. John is very knowledeable in the outdoor world and how certain events in nature are related to changes in the weather and climate. Here's the latest phenology report from last week: "Phenology is the biological nature of events as they relate to climate. Each week we hear from listeners who have been paying attention to nature in our Talkback segment and John Latimer takes a close look at the blooms and changes happening while considering how the timing measures up to past years in his Phenology Report. This week John discusses things happening outside that indicate fall is coming. Yep. It's coming." See more from KAXE.org HERE: __________________________________________________________________________ US Drought Monitor

According to the latest US Drought Monitor (updated on August 13th), much of the state is still drought free! Thanks to significant precipitation so far this year, much of us have had very little to worry about in terms of being too dry. However, in recent weeks, it certianly has been dry in a few locations. Lawns and gardens have been a bit parched as of late, so a little bit of rain on Saturday did help where it fell. _________________________________________________________________________ 2019 Yearly Precipitation So Far... 2019 has been a pretty wet year across much of the Upper Midwest. In fact, many locations are several inches above average precipitation, some even in the double digits above average Rochester, MN. Interestingly, Rochester is at its wettest start to the year on record with 36.59" of liquid and if it didn't rain or snow the rest of the year there, it would be the 21st wettest year ever in recorded history. The Twin Cities is at its 2nd wettest start to the year on record with a surplus of +9.14". _____________________________________________________________________________ National Precipitation Since January 1st Take a look at the precipitaiton across the nation since January 1st and note how many locations are above average so far this year. Some of the wettest locations have been in the Central US, where St. Louis nearly 14" above average and off to its wettest start to any year on record. It's also nice to see folks in California are still dealing with a precipitation surplus thanks to a very wet start to 2019. However, the last several weeks have been very dry there. __________________________________________________________________________ US Drought Monitor According to the US Drought Monitor, there a few locations across the country that are a bit dry, but there doesn't appear to be anything widespread or significant. However, areas in Alaska and the Pacific Northwest seem to a little bit more dry than others. We've also seen an uptick in the drought across the Southern Plains where severe and even extreme drought conditions have been popping up. _________________________________________________________________________ 8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, weather conditions will be wetter than average across the southern half of the state and across parts of the Northeast, while folks across the Northwest will be drier than average as we approach the end of the month and early September. ____________________________________________________________________________ 8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook According to NOAA's CPC, temperatures across the Western US will be warmer than average by the end of the month and early September, while folks in the Central US will be cooler than average.

________________________________________________________________________ Extended Temperature Outlook for the Twin Cities

Here's the temperature outlook for the MSP Airport through the end of the month and into the early part of September. Note that highs in the 70s will be with us around midweek, but could warm to above average levels again by next weekend. We're also still getting indications of an even bigger cool down as we approach Labor Day Weekend. _________________________________________________________________________ Warmest August Temps at MSP on Record Here's a look at the highest temps ever recorded in the Twin Cities during the month of August. Note that there have only been four, 100F+ degree days. The most recent hot temp during the month of August was back in 2001 when we hit 99F !! The month with the most 100F+ days in the Twin Cities is July with that happening 25 times! Interestingly, we've only hit 100F+ at the MSP Aiport (31 times) in recorded history... ______________________________________________________________________