The APi Group, the New Brighton-based parent company to more than 40 businesses in the commercial safety, infrastructure, specialty construction, and energy industries has agreed to be acquired for $2.9 billion in a deal that will also make it a publicly traded company.

The buyer, J2 Acquisition Ltd., is an acquisition company formed in 2017 to make acquisitions and had no previous operations. That company is based in the British Virgin Islands but will reincorporate under Delaware’s corporate laws as part of the transaction.

“We believe APi is an excellent foundation for J2’s initial investment and is solidly in line with our disciplined investment criteria,” said Sir Martin Franklin, co-founder of J2 in a news release.

APi Group, one of the largest private companies in Minnesota, is led by Russ Becker, president and CEO, and Thomas Lydon, chief financial officer and its longtime chairman Lee Anderson. The APi Group’s family of companies do business mainly in the United States and are expected to produce approximately $4 billion in revenue this year.

J2 Acquistion Group was founded in October 2017 by Martin Franklin, James Lillie and Ian Ashken, who were former executives of the consumer products group Jarden. They raised $1.25 billion and the company was listed on London Stock Exchange. The group had no specific industries or companies it was targeting when it was formed.

APi Group’s existing management team including Becker and Lydon are expected to lead the new company and J2 Acquistions co-founders Franklin and Lillie will serve as co-chairman of the new company. Ashken will sit on the board of directors.

“The J2 team’s decades of leadership experience operating large diverse businesses, broad industrial knowledge, and disciplined acquisition strategy — that they have employed successfully at previous companies and ventures — will be instrumental in further growing APi’s inherent value and innovative, customer-centric approach over the long term,” Becker said in a news release.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.