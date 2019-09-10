Brothers ages 11 and 13 were thrown from a piece of horse-drawn farm equipment they were operating, and the younger boy was run over and killed, authorities said.
The incident occurred about 9:20 a.m. Friday on an Amish family's farm about 9 miles southeast of Milaca on 110th Street, the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office said Monday.
The boys were thrown from the implement, a manure spreader, after it hit a rock in the field, the Sheriff's Office said.
Authorities have yet to release the boys' identities.
Addressing whether the young ages of the boys operating farm equipment violated any laws, Sheriff Don Lorge said Tuesday, "There really isn't any, that I am aware of, anyway."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Boy on horse-drawn farm implement near Milaca thrown to ground, is killed
An 11-year-old was killed, and his 13-year-old brother suffered noncritical injuries.
St. Paul
3 fatally shot in St. Paul in separate incidents over 12 hours
St. Paul has now had 19 homicides this year. One of those shot Monday was a good Samaritan trying to help victims of a motor vehicle crash.
Local
Officials say cause of Duluth student's death is drowning
The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office says the preliminary cause of death for a University of Minnesota Duluth student is drowning.
Local
Target ups hiring to more than 130,000 for holidays
Target is hiring more than 130,000 people ahead of the critical holiday season, up more than 4% from last year.
National
Republican Tiffany launches run for Congress in Wisconsin
Republican state Sen. Tom Tiffany is running for Congress in northern Wisconsin to replace U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy, who is resigning in two weeks.