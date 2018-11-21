Newly filed charges reveal the first details in the death of a man in Minneapolis last week who was shot in the heart during a meetup for drug deal.

Jahee E. Omar, 39, of Minneapolis, was charged Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court with aiding an offender after the fact and remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail.

Police know the identity of the man who shot 38-year-old Johnnie Fenn Jr., of Troy, Ala., on Nov. 14. However, the gunman remains at large.

According to the criminal complaint:

Fenn and a friend drove to the area of Dowling and Fremont avenues N., where they met Omar and his companion, a 31-year-old man who got in the back seat.

The men and Fenn talked about drug dealing, and Fenn’s friend got out of the car to urinate. Moments later, shots were fired, shouting began and more shots were fired. The friend saw two men get into a gold Cadillac and drive away.

The friend returned to his car and drove Fenn to HCMC, where he was pronounced dead about 11:25 p.m. from a “gunshot wound through his heart,” the complaint read.

Fenn’s friend gave police the street name for one of the two men, and investigators learned that suspect owned a gold Cadillac.

On Nov. 16, police learned the Cadillac was abandoned in a Burger King parking lot in Blaine. Investigators reviewed video of restaurant parking lot and saw Omar had dropped off the car the morning of Nov. 15 and then drove away in a Chevrolet Blazer.

The next day, officers went to the residence of the registered owner of the Blazer, found Omar there and arrested him.

Omar told police that he and his cohort were in a car with Fenn that evening but denied knowing anything about the shooting.